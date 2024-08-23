BAASEC in talks with Latin American carriers for services to Barbados: CEO

Barbados Aircraft & Aviation Services Company (BAASEC) CEO Diane Shurland, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (22-Aug-2024) BAASEC is always seeking new source markets and has achieved a significant increase in traffic from Panama to Bridgetown by working with Copa Airlines. Ms Shurland said Latin and South America are "key markets" for the tourism industry and the partnership with Copa has proven it is a "viable option" for new arrivals. She said BAASEC is in talks with other Latin American airlines regarding services to Barbados.