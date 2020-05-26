Azul introduces new boarding queue system to speed up boarding by 25%
Azul, via its official Facebook account, announced (25-May-2020) the launch of "Blue Carpet" at Curitiba Afonso Pena Airport. Blue Carpet is Azul's new boarding method using Pacer Tecnologia's WaveMaker image projectors at airport departure gates. Boarding order is in waves, with passengers' seat numbers being projected on to the airport's floor. Passengers stand on their projected seat number to queue for boarding. The method minimises the time passengers wait to be seated inside the aircraft by an estimated 25%, expected to improve as the method matures. The carrier plans to roll out the projector system at 17 other airports in 2020 totalling 100 boarding gates representing 70% of Azul's domestic traffic. The system is being tested at Goiania Santa Genoveva Airport and Campinas Viracopos Airport. Rio de Janeiro Santos Dumont Airport, Salvador Luis E Magalhaes Airport and Belo Horizonte Tancredo Neves International Airport will be the next airports with the technology, to be rolled out by the end of May-2020. [more - original PR - Portuguese]