Azul confirms American Airlines 7.94% stake via ADS subscription
Azul announced (23-Oct-2026) American Airlines acquired a 7.94% equity stake in Azul's total capital stock through the subscription of 15.9 million American Depositary Shares (ADS). American Airlines stated it holds no separate voting agreements, side contracts or indirect derivative instruments tied to Azul's securities outside of the official Chapter 11 plan documents. [more - original PR - Portuguese]
Background ✨
American Airlines’ planned USD100 million minority investment in Azul, structured via warrants and contingent on Brazil CADE approval, formed part of Azul’s Chapter 11 capitalisation alongside a separate USD100 million commitment from United Airlines.1 Brazil CADE later cleared American’s investment, although Abra Group appealed the decision.2 3 Azul said American subsequently exercised all warrants, and American gained a board seat as its partnerships head Jeffrey Alan Ogar replaced Azul CEO John Peter Rodgerson on 20-Oct-2026.4