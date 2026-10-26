Azul confirms American Airlines 7.94% stake via ADS subscription

American Airlines’ planned USD100 million minority investment in Azul, structured via warrants and contingent on Brazil CADE approval, formed part of Azul’s Chapter 11 capitalisation alongside a separate USD100 million commitment from United Airlines.1 Brazil CADE later cleared American’s investment, although Abra Group appealed the decision.2 3 Azul said American subsequently exercised all warrants, and American gained a board seat as its partnerships head Jeffrey Alan Ogar replaced Azul CEO John Peter Rodgerson on 20-Oct-2026.4