11-Feb-2022 12:41 PM
Azores Airlines and Transavia sign interline virtual agreement
Azores Airlines signed (10-Feb-2022) a interline virtual agreement with Transavia, to enable Azores Airlines' passengers to access Transavia services to Europe. Transavia, in addition to Amsterdam-Ponta Delgada service, will have access to Azores Airlines services to Azores via Porto, Lisbon and Funchal. The partnership is supported by the Transavia Smart Connect search platform, as well as Dohop, which will be responsible for the connection service, arranging flights and accommodation as required, in the event of delays or cancellations. [more - original PR]