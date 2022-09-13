Aviation Week senior air transport editor - Asia-Pacific: Qantas maintains 40.6% domestic seat share

Aviation Week senior air transport editor - Asia-Pacific Adrian Schofield, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, reported (13-Sep-2022) the following Australian domestic capacity airline seat shares as of 05-Sep-2022:

Mr Schofield noted Rex has experienced the largest increase compared to pre-COVID-19 levels, adding further changes are expected as Rex plans to shift its narrowbody fleet more upon the launch of Bonza.