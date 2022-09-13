Become a CAPA Member
13-Sep-2022 11:08 AM

Aviation Week regional senior air transport editor: Asia-Pacific international recovery at 43%

Aviation Week senior air transport editor - Asia-Pacific Adrian Schofield, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, reported (13-Sep-2022) post-COVID-19 international capacity levels as measured by weekly seats as follows:

Mr Schofield noted North Asia continues to lag behind as China, Japan and Taiwan remain slower to remove restrictions. Mr Schofield also highlighted Singapore as a stand-out in Southeast Asia, setting the pace by being one of the first to introduce vaccinated travel lanes in 2H2021.

