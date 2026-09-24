Avianca Group sees pilot recruitment stabilisation

Avianca Group International Limited chief people & talent officer Renato Covelo, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (11-Sep-2026) the situation with pilot recruitment is much better in 2026 than it was in 2023 when the US created a new visa for pilots. Mr Covelo said: "In 2023, we lost a lot of pilots, especially to the US and cargo carriers that were hiring a lot of Latins. But now I think it's more stabilised because the US market now is also stabilised". [more - CAPA TV]