Avianca and Viva submit integration request to Colombia Aerocivil

Avianca submitted (08-Aug-2022) a request to Colombia Aerocivil to integrate Viva into the Abra Group. The carriers stated the integration request is due to Viva's "complex financial situation that requires immediate intervention". Avianca CEO Adrian Neuhauser said: "The integration request with Viva seeks to fight for its survival in the market, as well as to maintain the competitiveness it has built during 10 years of operation... Avianca has a solid financial position... which would allow it to achieve synergies and take advantage of economies of scale with Viva, provide financial support and participate in its management". As previously reported by CAPA, Avianca and GOL created the Abra Group holding company in May-2022, with the organisation initially proposing a non-controlling 100% economic interest in Viva's operations in Colombia and Peru. [more - original PR]