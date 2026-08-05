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    5-Aug-2026 11:02 AM

    AVi8 Air Capital plans to launch airline in Southeast Asia

    AVi8 Air Capital, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (04-Aug-2026) plans to launch AVi8 Airways, a proposed airline based in Southeast Asia that will provide ACMI, charter, cargo, and scheduled passenger services across the Asia Pacific region. The proposed airline will be led by Ed Wegel, with operations expected to commence in May-2027. AVi8 Airways will be headquartered at Phnom Penh Techo Takhmao International Airport and Ho Chi Minh City Tan Son Nhat Airport, with planned routes to China, South Korea, Japan, India, the Middle East and Australia.

    Background

    AVi8 Air Capital previously completed a business plan to potentially relaunch Pan American World Airways as a scheduled airline, with Pan Am commencing the US FAA Part 121 certification process and planning a Miami headquarters and Airbus fleet. Avi8 also cited "strong initial support from aircraft lessors and key vendors", following a Jun-2025 partnership with Pan Am Brands to assess feasibility.1

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