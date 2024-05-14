Avi8 Air Capital CEO announces launch of Zoom! Airlines

Avi8 Air Capital founder and CEO Ed Wegel, via his official LinkedIn account, announced (12-May-2024) the upcoming launch of Zoom! Airlines. The start up will initially operate a fleet of Embraer E190 and E195 aircraft, with plans to acquire A220s "in a few years". Mr Wegel stated Zoom! will work closely with eVTOL startup UrbanLink Air Mobility to connect passengers and source pilots. Mr Wegel is the founder and chairman of UrbanLink and former CEO of Global Crossing Airlines (GlobalX).