Avelo Airlines to open two new operational bases in Mar/Apr-2025

Avelo Airlines announced (04-Dec-2024) plans to open two new operational bases at Concord Regional Airport and Wilmington International Airport in Mar/Apr-2025. The carrier will initially operate the following services:

  • Concord-Daytona Beach: Twice weekly from 03-Apr-2025;
  • Concord-Nashville: Twice weekly from 04-Apr-2025;
  • Wilmington-Manchester/Boston: Twice weekly from 03-Apr-2025;
  • Wilmington-Rochester (New York): Twice weekly from 04-Apr-2025;
  • Wilmington-Nashville: Twice weekly from 03-Apr-2025.

Avelo initially plans to position one Boeing 737NG at each airport before adding a second in 2025. The carrier anticipates creating up to 100 new jobs to support operations at each base. According to OAG, no other carriers currently operate the routes. [more - original PR]

