Avelo Airlines opens new Las Vegas operational base

Avelo Airlines opened (07-Sep-2023) its new operational base at Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport, representing the carrier's sixth US base. The airline will operate the following services from the airport:

According to OAG, no other carriers operate the routes. Avelo will initially base one 147 seat Boeing 737-700 at the airport and is considering adding a second 737 in 2024, dependent on demand. Clark County director of aviation Rosemary Vassiliadis stated the base will create new jobs and opportunities within the the community. [more - original PR]