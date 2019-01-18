Austrian to invest EUR200m to expand A320 fleet over three years

Austrian Airlines announced (17-Jan-2019) plans to invest more than EUR200 million to expand its Airbus fleet to "significantly strengthen our position in Vienna", CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech said. The carrier will increase its A320 fleet from 36 to 46 aircraft over the next three years as it works to phase out its 18 76-seat Bombardier Dash 8-400 aircraft, expanding overall Vienna capacity by more than 10%. Phase out of turboprop aircraft is expected to last until 2021 at the latest. [more - original PR - English/German]