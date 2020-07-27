Australian Govt expects consumption growth to increase in Sep-2020, travel spend to improve

Australia's Government stated (Jul-2020) consumption growth is expected to increase in the Sep-2020 quarter on the assumption that health restrictions broadly continue to ease in all states except Victoria, accompanied by an improvement in both labour demand and confidence. Spending on travel should also improve as interstate border restrictions are expected to be gradually relaxed, although international travel will remain subdued for some time. Potential shifts in consumer behaviour in the aftermath of the pandemic may see longer term structural changes in household consumption. [more - original PR]