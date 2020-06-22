Australian Govt directs ACCC to monitor air passenger services for three years

Australia's Treasurer Josh Frydenberg stated (19-Jun-2020) the Government directed the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to monitor domestic air passenger services for three years. ACCC monitoring will assist in protecting competition in the domestic passenger airline market, with the ACCC to assist in obtaining relevant information and provide another avenue for those wishing to raise concerns about anti-competitive conduct in the domestic air passenger sector. The direction will require the ACCC to monitor prices, costs and profits in the domestic air passenger sector. A key matter covered will be the level of capacity the airlines are putting on each route and whether this is occurring in a way that may damage competition. The ACCC will release reports at least quarterly. [more - original PR]