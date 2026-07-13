Australian Government to roll out digital passenger arrival cards over 12 to 18 months
Australia's Government announced (13-Jul-2026) plans to roll out digital passenger arrival cards, following the Australia Travel Declaration trial programme which commenced in Oct-2024. The trial covers select Qantas Airways services to Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney and will be expanded to cities including Adelaide and Perth by the end of 2026. The digital travel declaration will then be rolled out to all international airports and seaports over the next 12 to 18 months. The form is initially accessible via a webform and the government stated it will "continue to collaborate with industry to co-design in-app capabilities". The government will provide AUD56.1 million (USD38.94 million) over four years for traveller modernisation at airports. Funding will support ongoing co-design work with industry to improve airport departure and cruise clearance models. [more - original PR - Australian Government] [more - original PR - Sydney Airport] [more - original PR - AAA] [more - original PR - TTF]
Background ✨
Qantas Airways expanded the Australia Travel Declaration pilot to cover select international arrivals at Melbourne Tullamarine Airport, after launching in Brisbane in Oct-2024 and extending to Sydney in Aug-2025.1 The Sydney Kingsford Smith phase covered Qantas services from New Zealand, issuing passengers a QR-code digital pass via the Qantas app and email for presentation to Australian Border Force and agriculture officers.2 Australian Airports Association research found 71% support digitising the incoming passenger card via an app, and 78% backed passport-less border processing.3