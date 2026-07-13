Australian Government to roll out digital passenger arrival cards over 12 to 18 months

Qantas Airways expanded the Australia Travel Declaration pilot to cover select international arrivals at Melbourne Tullamarine Airport, after launching in Brisbane in Oct-2024 and extending to Sydney in Aug-2025.1 The Sydney Kingsford Smith phase covered Qantas services from New Zealand, issuing passengers a QR-code digital pass via the Qantas app and email for presentation to Australian Border Force and agriculture officers.2 Australian Airports Association research found 71% support digitising the incoming passenger card via an app, and 78% backed passport-less border processing.3