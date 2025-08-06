Australian Government launches new phase of digital alternative to incoming passenger card

Australia's Government launched (06-Aug-2025) the next phase of trials for a digital alternative to the incoming passenger card. The phase involves passengers on select Qantas Airways services arriving into Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport from New Zealand. The pilot initiative was introduced at Brisbane Airport in Oct-2024. After completing the declaration, passengers receive a digital pass with a QR code through the Qantas app and to their nominated email, which is then presented to Australian Border Force and Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry officers for streamlined clearance through biosecurity and border controls. [more - original PR]