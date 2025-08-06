Australian Government launches new phase of digital alternative to incoming passenger card
Australia's Government launched (06-Aug-2025) the next phase of trials for a digital alternative to the incoming passenger card. The phase involves passengers on select Qantas Airways services arriving into Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport from New Zealand. The pilot initiative was introduced at Brisbane Airport in Oct-2024. After completing the declaration, passengers receive a digital pass with a QR code through the Qantas app and to their nominated email, which is then presented to Australian Border Force and Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry officers for streamlined clearance through biosecurity and border controls. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
The digital travel declaration pilot, initially limited to trans-Tasman flights into Brisbane, was expanded to all Qantas international arrivals at Brisbane, allowing eligible passengers to complete the process via the Qantas app up to 72 hours before travel as an alternative to the paper card1. The initiative followed recommendations from the Trans-Tasman Seamless Travel Group, aiming to streamline travel between Australia and New Zealand2 3.