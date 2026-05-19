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    19-May-2026 11:23 AM

    Australian Government confirms four new and updated air services agreements

    Australia's Minister for Infrastructure Catherine King announced (18-May-2026) the following new and updated air services agreements:

    Background

    Australia’s Minister for Infrastructure Catherine King said negotiations continued to secure international services for Western Sydney International Airport, citing Middle Eastern carrier interest and noting planned ticket sales by Qantas, Jetstar and Air New Zealand.1 Ms King also said QantasLink, Jetstar, Singapore Airlines and Air New Zealand planned passenger services there, with Qantas Freight for cargo.2 Maldives’ Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Mohamed Ameen confirmed a signed bilateral agreement removing operational restrictions.3

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