19-May-2026 11:23 AM
Australian Government confirms four new and updated air services agreements
Australia's Minister for Infrastructure Catherine King announced (18-May-2026) the following new and updated air services agreements:
- A new agreement with the Maldives enabling airlines of both countries to operate international passenger and cargo services to all international airports in Australia;
- An arrangement with El Salvador enabling airlines to offer codeshare services;
- Updated air services arrangements with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates providing airlines from all three nations access to additional passenger capacity of seven passenger services per week through Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport as an international arrival and departure destination. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Australia’s Minister for Infrastructure Catherine King said negotiations continued to secure international services for Western Sydney International Airport, citing Middle Eastern carrier interest and noting planned ticket sales by Qantas, Jetstar and Air New Zealand.1 Ms King also said QantasLink, Jetstar, Singapore Airlines and Air New Zealand planned passenger services there, with Qantas Freight for cargo.2 Maldives’ Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Mohamed Ameen confirmed a signed bilateral agreement removing operational restrictions.3