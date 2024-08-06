Australia to join US Global Entry programme from Jan-2025

Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong announced (06-Aug-2024) Australia will join the US' Global Entry programme from Jan-2025. Eligible Australians who sign up for the programme will benefit from expedited immigration and customs clearance channels on arrival into the US. The programme will initially be available to a limited number of Australians who travel most frequently to the US, with work underway to "open up the programme to all eligible Australians" later in 2025. Participating individuals will be automatically eligible to participate in the US TSA PreCheck programme, allowing for expedited screening processes for US domestic flights. [more - original PR]