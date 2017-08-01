Loading
Australia remains at the cutting edge of liberalisation

Australia's Department of Infrastructure and Regional Development acting Executive Director Aviation and Airports Stephen Borthwick, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, stated (01-Aug-2017) "Australia is and remains at the cutting edge of liberalisation". He said the current global appetite for liberalisation is best described as "uneven", reflective of some attitudes around global trade more generally. He said regions such as Latin America, Middle East and Asia are more progressive while some developed markets such as the US and Europe are "showing signs of turning inwards".

