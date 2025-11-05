5-Nov-2025 3:19 PM
Aurigny Air Services deploys Twin Otter equipment in Nov-2025
Aurigny Air Services deployed (04-Nov-2025) De Havilland Aircraft of Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter equipment on Channel Islands services on 01-Nov-2025. As previously reported by CAPA, Twin Otter services are operated on behalf of the carrier by Isles Of Scilly Skybus and will enable Aurigny to withdraw its Dornier 228NG fleet from service in Jan-2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Aurigny Air Services planned to take delivery of one DHC-6 Twin Otter in Nov-2025, marking the first of two Twin Otters to be delivered to support its Alderney essential air services programme. The aircraft is owned by Isles Of Scilly Skybus and underwent several thousand man-hours of rebuilding work in Canada1.