Aurigny Air Services to take delivery of first Twin Otter aircraft in Nov-2025

De Havilland Aircraft of Canada introduced the DHC-6 Twin Otter Classic 300-G, featuring a new Garmin 1000 avionics suite and lighter cabin seating, with the 1000th Twin Otter scheduled for delivery in 2H20251. Other airlines, including Pegasus Air Services and Winair, have recently acquired or finalised purchases for Twin Otter aircraft to support essential regional and island services2 3.