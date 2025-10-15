Aurigny Air Services to take delivery of first Twin Otter aircraft in Nov-2025
Aurigny Air Services announced (14-Oct-2025) plans to take delivery of one De Havilland Aircraft of Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter aircraft (G-NETS) in Nov-2025. The aircraft will support the carrier's Alderney essential air services programme and is owned by Isles Of Scilly Skybus. The aircraft is the first of two Twin Otters that will be delivered to Aurigny and has undergone several thousand man-hours of rebuilding work in Canada. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
De Havilland Aircraft of Canada introduced the DHC-6 Twin Otter Classic 300-G, featuring a new Garmin 1000 avionics suite and lighter cabin seating, with the 1000th Twin Otter scheduled for delivery in 2H20251. Other airlines, including Pegasus Air Services and Winair, have recently acquired or finalised purchases for Twin Otter aircraft to support essential regional and island services2 3.