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    14-Oct-2026 12:25 PM

    ATR to delivery all business class 72-600 aircraft to Air Tahiti in Oct-2026

    ATR announced (13-Oct-2026) plans to deliver one ATR 72-600 to Air Tahiti. The carrier, via its official Facebook and LinkedIn accounts, confirmed it is scheduled to take delivery of the aircraft at Papeete Faa'a Airport on 19-Oct-2026. The aircraft is expected to enter service in Dec-2026 and will feature an ATR HighLine all business class cabin interior, featuring 26 individual seats in a one-by-one layout. Air Tahiti becomes the second airline to introduce this premium configuration on an ATR aircraft. The delivery supports the launch of 'Air Tahiti Signature', a new premium service created by the carrier to connect Tahiti with French Polynesian destinations including Bora Bora and Raiatea-Tahaa. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Air Tahiti opened ticket sales for its all-business ATR 72-600 services, scheduled to operate to Bora Bora and Raiatea from 08-Dec-2026.1 It previously selected the ATR HighLine all-business cabin for one of four newly ordered ATR 72-600s, with the VIP-style product expected to commence in 2H2026.2 3 Air Tahiti also signed an agreement with the French Polynesian Government and ATR to develop its maintenance centre into a regional centre of excellence.4

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