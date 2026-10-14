ATR to delivery all business class 72-600 aircraft to Air Tahiti in Oct-2026

ATR announced (13-Oct-2026) plans to deliver one ATR 72-600 to Air Tahiti. The carrier, via its official Facebook and LinkedIn accounts, confirmed it is scheduled to take delivery of the aircraft at Papeete Faa'a Airport on 19-Oct-2026. The aircraft is expected to enter service in Dec-2026 and will feature an ATR HighLine all business class cabin interior, featuring 26 individual seats in a one-by-one layout. Air Tahiti becomes the second airline to introduce this premium configuration on an ATR aircraft. The delivery supports the launch of 'Air Tahiti Signature', a new premium service created by the carrier to connect Tahiti with French Polynesian destinations including Bora Bora and Raiatea-Tahaa. [more - original PR]