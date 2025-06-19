Air Tahiti selects ATR HighLine All-Business Class cabin for 72-600
Air Tahiti selected (18-Jun-2025) the ATR HighLine All-Business Class cabin interior for one of its four newly ordered ATR 72-600 aircraft. ATR HighLine offers configurations ranging from dual-class to VIP layout. The new cabin will feature an open, executive-style ceiling and 26 individual business class seats in a 1-by-1 configuration. The carrier expects the VIP service to commence in 2H2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air Tahiti signed an order for four ATR 72-600s, scheduled for delivery between 2025 and 2028, as part of its ongoing fleet renewal and modernisation strategy1 2. It previously introduced a new premium class with eight exclusive seats and upgraded seating on its aircraft from Apr-20253. Air Tahiti received an ATR 72-600 on 26-Dec-2024, further expanding its ATR fleet4.