Loading
19-Jun-2025 11:53 AM

Air Tahiti selects ATR HighLine All-Business Class cabin for 72-600

Air Tahiti selected (18-Jun-2025) the ATR HighLine All-Business Class cabin interior for one of its four newly ordered ATR 72-600 aircraft. ATR HighLine offers configurations ranging from dual-class to VIP layout. The new cabin will feature an open, executive-style ceiling and 26 individual business class seats in a 1-by-1 configuration. The carrier expects the VIP service to commence in 2H2026. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Air Tahiti signed an order for four ATR 72-600s, scheduled for delivery between 2025 and 2028, as part of its ongoing fleet renewal and modernisation strategy1 2. It previously introduced a new premium class with eight exclusive seats and upgraded seating on its aircraft from Apr-20253. Air Tahiti received an ATR 72-600 on 26-Dec-2024, further expanding its ATR fleet4.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More