19-Nov-2021 9:17 AM

ATR sees market recovery with 29 aircraft orders since beginning of 2021

ATR reported (18-Nov-2021) it secured 29 aircraft orders since the beginning of 2021. The orders are as follows:

ATR SVP commercial Fabrice Vautier said he is "pleased to witness concrete signs of recovery from the market with our order announcements and the conversations we have had during the [Dubai Airshow]". [more - original PR]

