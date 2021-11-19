19-Nov-2021 9:17 AM
ATR sees market recovery with 29 aircraft orders since beginning of 2021
ATR reported (18-Nov-2021) it secured 29 aircraft orders since the beginning of 2021. The orders are as follows:
- Afrijet Business Service: Three ATR 72-600s;
- Air Corsica (PW127XT launch customer): Five ATR 72-600s;
- Binter Canarias: Four ATR 72-600s;
- Japan Air Commuter: One ATR 42-600;
- Sky Express: Six ATR 72-600s;
- TAROM: Three ATR 72-600s;
- Undisclosed: Five ATR 72-600s;
- Undisclosed: Two ATR 42-600s.
ATR SVP commercial Fabrice Vautier said he is "pleased to witness concrete signs of recovery from the market with our order announcements and the conversations we have had during the [Dubai Airshow]". [more - original PR]