ATR identifies 209 new economically viable routes in Indonesia for regional turboprop aircraft

ATR identified (19-Aug-2026) 209 new domestic air routes in Indonesia that would be "economically viable if served by regional turboprop aircraft". ATR stated total demand for the routes is 16 million passengers p/a and the airport infrastructure already exists, noting: "There is enormous scope to develop new domestic air routes in Indonesia, because 70 of the country's 180 airports, with paved runways, currently have no scheduled passenger services". ATR added 88% of the potential air routes, accounting for 14 million passenger volume p/a, are intra-island routes and 90% of the new potential air routes are on islands other than Java. [more - original PR]