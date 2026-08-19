ATR identifies 209 new economically viable routes in Indonesia for regional turboprop aircraft
ATR identified (19-Aug-2026) 209 new domestic air routes in Indonesia that would be "economically viable if served by regional turboprop aircraft". ATR stated total demand for the routes is 16 million passengers p/a and the airport infrastructure already exists, noting: "There is enormous scope to develop new domestic air routes in Indonesia, because 70 of the country's 180 airports, with paved runways, currently have no scheduled passenger services". ATR added 88% of the potential air routes, accounting for 14 million passenger volume p/a, are intra-island routes and 90% of the new potential air routes are on islands other than Java. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
ATR previously argued Asia Pacific would be the world’s most competitive turboprop market, with regional markets such as Indonesia supporting new city-pair growth where turboprops could link underdeveloped routes economically1. Indonesia’s government also budgeted IDR500.1 billion for 220 pioneer air passenger routes and 40 pioneer cargo routes to improve connectivity to remote and border areas, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s Putu Eka Cahyadhi2.