ATR exploring product modifications for US market

ATR director and president Americas stated (23-Jul-2026) "In terms of US market developments, one of the areas of feedback that we have had around the ATR product is the possibility of doing a forward passenger door". A forward passenger door would mean the ATR 72 could hook up to aerobridges at US airports, creating product continuity with mainline operations. ATR is proposing a three class 50-seat ATR 72 cabin configuration, with first, premium economy and economy seats, along with a forward galley for first class catering. Mr Jones continued: "We have first class, premium economy and economy with a forward passenger door. And at [the US Regional Airline Association (RAA) annual conference], we'll have a full-scale mock-up of the cabin, which is currently in Toulouse. We'll be shipping it over. We'll be showcasing it at the RAA conference in [Sep-2026]". He noted: "We're market testing it right now. We won't launch it just for the sake of launching it. It will have to be a demand-led level of interest". [more - Aviation Week]