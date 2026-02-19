ATR delivers 32 aircraft, reports solid order intake of 60 aircraft in 2025
ATR reported (18-Feb-2026) the following operational highlights from 2025:
- Delivered 32 aircraft, below its initial target, reflecting "another year of supply chain disruptions impacting key components";
- Solid order intake of 60 aircraft, net orders at 50;
- 19 new operators, including new and pre-owned aircraft;
- More than 90 transactions on the second hand market;
- 17 new aircraft orders in Africa and the Middle East;
- 30 new aircraft orders in Asia Pacific;
- Interest in premium regional travel increased, reflected in further uptake of the ATR HighLine collection, including by Berjaya Air, Air Tahiti and Air Cambodia.
ATR CEO Nathalie Tarnaud Laude stated: We are determined to raise our delivery rate; and that is why we have worked on concrete steps to address the issues that limited our output. We have strengthened every part of our organisation and laid the groundwork for a safe, sustainable and credible increase in production".
Background ✨
ATR's delivery performance in 2025 continued to be constrained by ongoing supply chain challenges, with similar pressures having affected its output in 2023 and 2024, despite robust order activity and a growing backlog during that period. The company anticipated the persistence of these issues through at least the first half of 2025, while also recording high second-hand market transactions and increased customer support activity in the preceding years.