ATR delivers 32 aircraft, reports solid order intake of 60 aircraft in 2025

ATR reported (18-Feb-2026) the following operational highlights from 2025:

Delivered 32 aircraft, below its initial target, reflecting "another year of supply chain disruptions impacting key components";

Solid order intake of 60 aircraft, net orders at 50;

19 new operators, including new and pre-owned aircraft;

More than 90 transactions on the second hand market;

17 new aircraft orders in Africa and the Middle East;

30 new aircraft orders in Asia Pacific;

Interest in premium regional travel increased, reflected in further uptake of the ATR HighLine collection, including by Berjaya Air, Air Tahiti and Air Cambodia.

ATR CEO Nathalie Tarnaud Laude stated: We are determined to raise our delivery rate; and that is why we have worked on concrete steps to address the issues that limited our output. We have strengthened every part of our organisation and laid the groundwork for a safe, sustainable and credible increase in production". [more - original PR]