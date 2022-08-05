Atlas Air Worldwide to be acquired by investor group led by Apollo Global Management

Atlas Air Worldwide entered (04-Aug-2022) a definitive agreement to be acquired by an investor group led by Apollo Global Management for USD5.2 billion. The acquisition will be conducted in partnership with investment affiliates of JF Lehman & Company and Hill City Capital in an all-cash transaction. Atlas Air shareholders will receive USD102.50 per share in cash. The company will continue to be led by CEO John Dietrich and the current executive team. The transaction is expected to close in 4Q2022/1Q2023, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval. [more - original PR]