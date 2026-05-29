Atlas Air Worldwide to acquire 49% stake in Air Atlanta
Atlas Air Worldwide signed (28-May-2026) a share purchase agreement to acquire a 49% equity stake in Air Atlanta. The transaction establishes a partnership that expands Atlas' operating platform and supports access to widebody capacity in key international markets. Atlas, through its Titan Aviation Leasing subsidiary, is separately acquiring aircraft owned by the Air Atlanta Group and will lease the aircraft back to Air Atlanta Icelandic and Air Atlanta Europe. Air Atlanta operates 14 widebody freighters, including Boeing 747F and 777F aircraft, and four 777 passenger aircraft. Air Atlanta will continue with its existing leadership team and operating structure. The transaction is expected to close in 3Q2026, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions. [more - original PR]