Atlas Air Worldwide acquires 49% stake in Air Atlanta Group

Atlas Air Worldwide signed a share purchase agreement to acquire a 49% stake in Air Atlanta, alongside Titan Aviation Leasing's separate purchase-and-leaseback of Air Atlanta Group-owned aircraft to Air Atlanta Icelandic and Air Atlanta Europe, with closing targeted for 3Q2026 subject to approvals.1 Air Atlanta said its CEO and VP planned to acquire a 51% stake in Air Atlanta Icelandic and Air Atlanta Europe, while Atlas joined as strategic partner at 49%, with no operational, location or staffing changes.2