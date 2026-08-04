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    4-Aug-2026 11:46 AM

    Atlas Air Worldwide acquires 49% stake in Air Atlanta Group

    Atlas Air Worldwide completed (03-Aug-2026) the acquisition of a 49% minority equity stake in Air Atlanta Group. Atlas, through its Titan Aviation Holdings subsidiary, acquired the aircraft owned by the Air Atlanta Group and entered into a long term leasing agreement with Air Atlanta, which will continue to operate the aircraft. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Atlas Air Worldwide signed a share purchase agreement to acquire a 49% stake in Air Atlanta, alongside Titan Aviation Leasing's separate purchase-and-leaseback of Air Atlanta Group-owned aircraft to Air Atlanta Icelandic and Air Atlanta Europe, with closing targeted for 3Q2026 subject to approvals.1 Air Atlanta said its CEO and VP planned to acquire a 51% stake in Air Atlanta Icelandic and Air Atlanta Europe, while Atlas joined as strategic partner at 49%, with no operational, location or staffing changes.2

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