Atlas Air SVP sales and marketing Asia Pacific: 'We really need large freighters'

Atlas Air SVP sales and marketing Asia Pacific Alvin Tay, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (05-Nov-2024) "we really need large freighters", adding that meeting capacity requirements is a challenge for the industry due to a shortage of freighter supply. Mr Tay noted that in addition to the "tight" supply of widebody freighters, feedstock for freighter conversions will be hard to secure due to airlines retaining their passenger aircraft for longer in response to delayed deliveries of new aircraft.