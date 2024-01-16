Athens International Airport to list shares on Athens Stock Exchange

Athens International Airport (AIA), via its official website, announced (15-Jan-2024) its intention to proceed with the listing of its ordinary shares on the main market of the Athens Stock Exchange's regulated market. The offering is expected to consist of a secondary sale of all shares currently held by the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund, amounting to 30% of AIA's outstanding share capital, through a public offering to retail and institutional investors in Greece and an offering to eligible institutional investors outside Greece. The listing of the company's shares is expected to take place in Feb-2024, subject to required regulatory approvals and market conditions.