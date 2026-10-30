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    30-Oct-2026 3:32 PM

    Athens International Airport prioritises Americas growth, eyes Australia as key unserved market

    Athens International Airport director of communications and marketing Ioanna Papadopoulou stated (26-Oct-2026) the Americas remain a priority, with weekly US departures increasing over 100% to 103 since 2019. She also flagged growth opportunities from Singapore, Seoul, Tokyo, Bangkok, Manila and Hong Kong. Ms Papadopoulou added: "Australia remains one of Athens' largest unserved markets and a strategic objective, supported by sizeable traffic flows and the Greek diaspora, while Africa also offers future growth potential". The airport's departing capacity totals approximately 7.14 million seats in winter 2026/27, up 3.2% year-on-year. [more - Aviation Week]

    Background

    Athens International Airport handled 15.8 million passengers in 1H2026 (+4.5% year-on-year) and restructured its 40MAP expansion into a phased, modular plan, with projects including a multi-storey car park and north-west apron, a 600sqm VIP terminal, and extra immigration booths (all due 2027).1 It carried 34.0 million passengers in 2025 (+6.7% year-on-year), with international traffic up 8.6%.2

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