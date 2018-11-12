ASEAN transport ministers sign protocol four of MAFLPAS

ASEAN reported (08-Nov-2018) national transport ministers signed protocol four on 'Co-Terminal Rights between Points within the Territory of Any Other ASEAN Member State' of the ASEAN Multilateral Agreement on the Full Liberalisation of Passenger Air Services (MAFLPAS). The protocol allows an airline to serve two or more points in another ASEAN member state on the same international service. The ministers encouraged all ASEAN member states to prioritise ratification and implementation of the protocol. Malaysia's Minister of Transport Anthony Loke Siew Fook commented: "This would provide flexibility to ASEAN airline operators, including Malaysia, to plan and expand their aviation network to the domestic routes with ASEAN countries" (Bernama, 09-Nov-2018). [more - original PR]