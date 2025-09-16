Argentina ANAC enables recognition of foreign certifications for aircraft and parts
Argentina ANAC approved (15-Sep-2025) an amendment to regulations governing the certification of aircraft products and parts. The resolution modifies Part 21 of the Argentine Civil Aviation Regulations to enable direct recognition of type and supplementary certificates issued by foreign certification bodies. Aircraft and components approved in countries such as the US, EU, Brazil, the UK and Canada can now be recognised in Argentina without having to repeat internationally validated technical procedures. The provision also updates the applicable tariff schedule and approves a standardised note model to formalise the recognition of foreign certificates. ANAC stated the changes are intended to "reduce duplicative procedures, optimise resources, and align local regulations" with ICAO standards. [more - original PR - Spanish]
Background ✨
Argentina ANAC also introduced digital procedures for airworthiness certificates, removing the requirement for physical documentation, and enacted further regulatory changes, such as reducing the minimum number of cabin crew required for certain commercial operations and allowing more flexibility for non-scheduled airlines in crew assignments1 2.