Argentina ANAC enables recognition of foreign certifications for aircraft and parts

Argentina ANAC approved (15-Sep-2025) an amendment to regulations governing the certification of aircraft products and parts. The resolution modifies Part 21 of the Argentine Civil Aviation Regulations to enable direct recognition of type and supplementary certificates issued by foreign certification bodies. Aircraft and components approved in countries such as the US, EU, Brazil, the UK and Canada can now be recognised in Argentina without having to repeat internationally validated technical procedures. The provision also updates the applicable tariff schedule and approves a standardised note model to formalise the recognition of foreign certificates. ANAC stated the changes are intended to "reduce duplicative procedures, optimise resources, and align local regulations" with ICAO standards. [more - original PR - Spanish]