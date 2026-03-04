Archer Aviation to commence eVTOL passenger flights in 2026

Archer Aviation stated (02-Mar-2026) it aims to commence passenger carrying flights in 2026. The company received final acceptance of 100% means of compliance from the US FAA, making Archer "the first to achieve this certification milestone for an eVTOL aircraft". Archer expects to finalise the acceptance of its remaining certification plans with the FAA "in the coming quarters", enabling type inspection authorisation activities for the Midnight aircraft programme to commence "as soon as this year". Archer will continue to expand its piloted fleet of Midnight aircraft during 2026, noting that several aircraft are "in various stages of completion". The company reported it is on track to commence piloted vertical take off and landing operations as part of the US eVTOL Integration Pilot Program and for the launch its commercial programme in the UAE. [more - original PR]