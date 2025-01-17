Loading
17-Jan-2025 11:34 AM

ARC reports USD99.2bn in travel agency sales in 2024

Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) reported (16-Jan-2025) the following US air ticket sales highlights for 2024:

  • Dec-2024:
    • ARC accredited travel agency sales: USD6.7 billion, +17% year-on-year;
    • Passenger trips settled by ARC: 19 million, +13%;
      • US domestic: 11.4 million, +13%;
      • International: 7.6 million, +13%;
    • Average roundtrip ticket price: USD561, +4%;
  • FY2024:
    • ARC accredited travel agency sales: USD99.2 billion, +4% year-on-year;
    • Passenger trips settled by ARC: 284.9 million, +6%;
      • US domestic: 179.4 million, +7%;
      • International: 105.5 million, +4%.

ARC CCO Steve Solomon stated: "Airlines, agencies and technology providers made a concerted effort to support modern airline retailing in 2024, evidenced by total NDC transaction volume increasing more than 50% since 2023". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More