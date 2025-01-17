17-Jan-2025 11:34 AM
ARC reports USD99.2bn in travel agency sales in 2024
Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) reported (16-Jan-2025) the following US air ticket sales highlights for 2024:
- Dec-2024:
- ARC accredited travel agency sales: USD6.7 billion, +17% year-on-year;
- Passenger trips settled by ARC: 19 million, +13%;
- US domestic: 11.4 million, +13%;
- International: 7.6 million, +13%;
- Average roundtrip ticket price: USD561, +4%;
- FY2024:
- ARC accredited travel agency sales: USD99.2 billion, +4% year-on-year;
- Passenger trips settled by ARC: 284.9 million, +6%;
- US domestic: 179.4 million, +7%;
- International: 105.5 million, +4%.
ARC CCO Steve Solomon stated: "Airlines, agencies and technology providers made a concerted effort to support modern airline retailing in 2024, evidenced by total NDC transaction volume increasing more than 50% since 2023". [more - original PR]