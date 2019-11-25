Angkasa Pura II to take over Tanjung Pandan, Bengkulu and Bandar Lampung airports in 2020
Angkasa Pura II (AP II) confirmed (22-Nov-2019) it signed an agreement with Indonesia's Ministry of Transportation to take over the management of Tanjung Pandan Hanandjoeddin Airport, Bengkulu Fatmawati Soekarno Airport and Bandar Lampung Radin Inten II Airport, effective 01-Jan-2020. AP II will undertake infrastructure development and other projects at the airports. AP II intends to invest IDR559.9 billion (USD39.7 million) at Tanjung Pandan Airport, IDR600 billion (USD42.6 million) at Bengkulu Airport and IDR500 billion (USD35.5 million) at Bandar Lampung Airport over the next 30 years. AP II will also invest IDR480 billion (USD34.1 million) at Palangkaraya Tjilik Riwut Airport, which it has managed since late 2018. [more - original PR - Indonesian]