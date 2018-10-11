ANA to put new first and business class seats on 777s and A380s from 2019

All Nippon Airways (ANA), in an application to the US Department of Transportation (US DoT) for an Equivalent Alternative Determination (EAD), stated (10-Oct-2018) it plans to introduce into service aircraft with newly-configured first and business class seats "on or about" Apr-2019. New first class seats will be installed in Boeing 777 and A380 aircraft. New business class seats will be installed on 777 equipment. The new first class and business class seats "will have a configuration and seat pitch that will permit horizontal transfer of a passenger from a boarding chair" to the first class/business class seats. ANA stated it is willing to accept conditions on its EAD similar to those imposed by the US DoT imposed on the carrier in 2010, when it added first class seats on certain 777 aircraft, new business class seats on certain 767 aircraft, and new business class seats on its new 787 aircraft. [more - original PR]