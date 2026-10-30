ANA Holdings signs MoU to acquire owner of Air Do and Solaseed Air as subsidiary
ANA Holdings signed (29-Oct-2026) an MoU with Regional Plus Wings Corporation (RPW), owner of Air Do and Solaseed Air, for ANA Holdings to acquire RPW as a wholly owned subsidiary via a share exchange. The two parties aim to sign a definitive agreement for the transaction by late Dec-2026, secure RPW shareholder approval by late Feb-2027 and undertake the share exchange on 01-Apr-2027. ANA Holdings owns a 15.32% stake in RPW at present. ANA Holdings noted Japan's Government removed some regulatory restrictions on the acquisition of ownership stakes in regional airlines by major airlines in May-2026, as a measure to address waning demand and rising operating costs for domestic air travel operators. Following the removal, ANA Holdings: "concluded that restoring the weakened profitability of its domestic passenger business and enhancing the sustainability of regional aviation networks would require [ANA and RPW] to move beyond their existing capital and business alliance". [more - original PR - ANA Holdings] [more - original PR - ANA - II] [more - original PR - Air Do - Japanese] [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Regional Plus Wings was established as a joint holding company for Air Do and Solaseed Air on 03-Oct-2022, with Air Do president Susumu Kusano appointed chairman and Solaseed Air president Kosuke Takahashi appointed president, while both airlines retained their brands and operating licences1 2. Air Do and Solaseed Air said the structure aimed to reduce costs through standardised operations and knowledge-sharing2.