31-May-2022 12:21 PM
Air Do and Solaseed Air to establish joint holding company
Air Do and Solaseed Air signed (30-May-2022) a contract to establish a joint holding company, Regional Plus Wings Corporation, which will be established on 03-Oct-2022 with JPY100 million (USD782,567) in capital. Air Do president Susumu Kusano will serve as chairman and Solaseed Air president Kosuke Takahashi will serve as president. Following the establishment of the joint holding company, Air Do and Solaseed Air will retain their brands and air transportation business licences. The airlines aim to further reduce costs by standardising operations and sharing knowledge. [more - original PR - Japanese]