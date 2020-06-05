Become a CAPA Member
Loading
5-Jun-2020 9:45 AM

American Airlines Group to operate 55% of domestic schedule in Jul-2020

American Airlines Group announced (04-Jun-2020) plans to operate 55% of its domestic schedule and nearly 20% of its international schedule in Jul-2020, year-on-year. American Airlines Group SVP for network strategy Vasu Raja stated: "We're seeing a slow but steady rise in domestic demand", adding the schedule for Jul-2020 "includes the smallest year-over-year capacity reduction since Mar-2020". The carrier carried an average of 110,330 passengers daily at a load factor of 55% from 24-May-2020 to 29-May-2020, compared to an average of 32,154 passengers daily at a load factor of 15% in Apr-2020. American will also begin reopening Admirals Club lounges in phases from 22-Jun-2020, including lounges at Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. A number of clubs will also reopen as service centres to offer travel assistance, including clubs in Atlanta and Boston. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More