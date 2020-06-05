American Airlines Group to operate 55% of domestic schedule in Jul-2020

American Airlines Group announced (04-Jun-2020) plans to operate 55% of its domestic schedule and nearly 20% of its international schedule in Jul-2020, year-on-year. American Airlines Group SVP for network strategy Vasu Raja stated: "We're seeing a slow but steady rise in domestic demand", adding the schedule for Jul-2020 "includes the smallest year-over-year capacity reduction since Mar-2020". The carrier carried an average of 110,330 passengers daily at a load factor of 55% from 24-May-2020 to 29-May-2020, compared to an average of 32,154 passengers daily at a load factor of 15% in Apr-2020. American will also begin reopening Admirals Club lounges in phases from 22-Jun-2020, including lounges at Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. A number of clubs will also reopen as service centres to offer travel assistance, including clubs in Atlanta and Boston. [more - original PR]