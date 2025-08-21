ALTA: Mexico, Ecuador and Peru increase cargo volumes with the US in Jun-2025

ALTA reported (19-Aug-2025) the following highlights for air cargo in Latin America in Jun-2025:

Ecuador (+21.8% year-on-year) and Argentina (+18.3%) recorded the strongest growth rates. In Ecuador, the increase was supported by higher traffic with the US , which exceeded 9300 tons, up 32.4%;

ALTA CEO Peter Cerda stated: "In such a challenging global environment, the overall growth of air cargo in the region highlights its essential role and the potential that still exists for our countries". Mr Cerda continued: "At the same time, the 9% drop in flows with the [US], the region's main trading partner, underscores the need to anticipate trends, adjust capacity, and maintain the flexibility required to respond to sudden changes in demand". [more - original PR]