ALTA: Mexico, Ecuador and Peru increase cargo volumes with the US in Jun-2025

ALTA reported (19-Aug-2025) the following highlights for air cargo in Latin America in Jun-2025:

  • Ecuador (+21.8% year-on-year) and Argentina (+18.3%) recorded the strongest growth rates. In Ecuador, the increase was supported by higher traffic with the US, which exceeded 9300 tons, up 32.4%;
  • International cargo to and from Colombia grew 2.8%. Traffic on the Colombia-US corridor, the region's largest, decreased 4.2%. Increased volumes with Spain (+14%), the Netherlands (+59%), and Ecuador (+63%) offset the decline and kept the overall result positive;
  • Mexico was one of the few markets, along with Ecuador and Peru, that increased cargo volumes with the US. Flows from the US to Mexico grew 15%, while shipments from Mexico to the US rose 20%. This led to a 5.6% increase in Mexico's total international cargo volumes;
  • Brazil recorded a 5.8% drop in total cargo volumes. The decrease was driven mainly by lower flows on the US-Brazil corridor (-10%) and Brazil-US (-6.9%);
  • Chile posted a 9.8% decline, also explained by lower traffic on the Chile-U.S. (-18.3%) and US-Chile (-13.6%) corridors. International volumes to and from Chile have now decreased for seven consecutive months and declined 12.3% for 1H2025.

ALTA CEO Peter Cerda stated: "In such a challenging global environment, the overall growth of air cargo in the region highlights its essential role and the potential that still exists for our countries". Mr Cerda continued: "At the same time, the 9% drop in flows with the [US], the region's main trading partner, underscores the need to anticipate trends, adjust capacity, and maintain the flexibility required to respond to sudden changes in demand". [more - original PR]

