ALPA: Air Transat pilots vote to approve tentative agreement

Air Transat pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, had previously voted to authorise strike action if no agreement was reached by 10-Dec-2025, and subsequently issued a 72 hour strike notice, prompting the carrier to begin the gradual suspension of operations between 08-Dec-2025 and 09-Dec-20251 2. Contract negotiations commenced in Jan-2025 and included a period of conciliation starting on 19-Sep-20253.