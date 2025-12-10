Loading
ALPA: Air Transat pilots vote to approve tentative agreement

Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) announced (09-Dec-2025) Air Transat pilot leaders voted to approve a tentative agreement for pilot ratification. The agreement follows 11 months of negotiations and will be voted on by over 750 Air Transat pilots "in the coming days". [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Air Transat pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, had previously voted to authorise strike action if no agreement was reached by 10-Dec-2025, and subsequently issued a 72 hour strike notice, prompting the carrier to begin the gradual suspension of operations between 08-Dec-2025 and 09-Dec-20251 2. Contract negotiations commenced in Jan-2025 and included a period of conciliation starting on 19-Sep-20253.

