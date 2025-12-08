Air Transat receives 72 hour strike notice from ALPA

Air Transat received (07-Dec-2025) a 72 hour strike notice from Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), the union representing the carrier's 700 pilots. Air Transat stated: "While a negotiated agreement remains possible, this notice requires the company to proactively implement an action plan and proceed with the gradual and orderly suspension of its operations over the next three days to prevent the consequences of a sudden, unplanned interruption". Air Transat's flights will be gradually suspended between 08-Dec-2025 and 09-Dec-2025. [more - original PR]