17-Apr-2018 2:50 PM
ALPA acknowledges that transnational airlines 'are with us now'
Air Line Pilots Association International executive administrator Rick Dominguez, speaking at the CAPA Americas Aviation Summit, stated (16-Apr-2018) transnational airlines "are with us now, and that's something that us as labour unions need to wrap our heads around". Mr Dominguez believes while it is unlikely there will be any changes in foreign ownership rules for US airlines by 2021, "we will be talking more about transnational airlines".