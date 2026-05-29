Allegiant and Sun Country businesses are 'very complimentary, but there's distinct strengths': CEO

Allegiant Air CEO Greg Anderson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, commented (28-May-2026) on the company's acquisition of Sun Country Airlines, stating: "I think the businesses are very complimentary, but there's distinct strengths between the two as we bring together, I feel like it gives us a stronger platform moving forward". Mr Anderson stated Sun Country has been "very successful with the charter or the cargo business", noting it is "new for us as well". He added: "The resources we have spread out over time, we feel like we could continue to serve it at the same level, if not better". [more - Aviation Week]