Allegiant and Sun Country businesses are 'very complimentary, but there's distinct strengths': CEO
Allegiant Air CEO Greg Anderson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, commented (28-May-2026) on the company's acquisition of Sun Country Airlines, stating: "I think the businesses are very complimentary, but there's distinct strengths between the two as we bring together, I feel like it gives us a stronger platform moving forward". Mr Anderson stated Sun Country has been "very successful with the charter or the cargo business", noting it is "new for us as well". He added: "The resources we have spread out over time, we feel like we could continue to serve it at the same level, if not better". [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Allegiant Travel completed its acquisition of Sun Country Airlines, keeping both brands separate in the near term and maintaining existing frontline roles and labour agreements during integration.1 The combined group was set to serve about 22 million customers annually across roughly 175 cities, operating more than 650 routes with a 195-aircraft fleet and 30 aircraft on order.1 Allegiant targeted about USD140 million of annual synergies within three years, and expected the combined entity to own 163 of 172 passenger aircraft.1 2