14-May-2026 1:19 PM
Allegiant Travel Company completes acquisition of Sun Country Airlines
Allegiant Travel Company completed (13-May-2026) its acquisition of Sun Country Airlines. Details include:
- The carriers will continue to operate as separate brands in the near term;
- There are no immediate changes to frontline roles and operational employees will continue in their current positions. The company will work with labour representatives throughout the integration process and all existing collective bargaining agreements will remain in place;
- The carriers will serve approximately 22 million customers p/a across approximately 175 cities, with more than 650 routes and a combined fleet of 195 aircraft, plus 30 aircraft on order and an additional 80 options;
- Allegiant Allways Rewards and Sun Country Rewards will remain separate in the near term;
- Minneapolis St Paul International Airport to remain an "important" operating centre for the combined company;
- Allegiant expects to realise approximately USD140 million in annual synergies within three years following closing and integration, driven by "expanded customer choice across the combined network, scale efficiencies, fleet optimisation and procurement benefits";
- Greg Anderson will serve as CEO of the combined company and Robert Neal will serve as president and CFO. Jude Bricker, Jennifer Vogel and Thomas Kennedy were appointed as members of Allegiant's board of directors.
- Sun Country common stock has ceased trading on the NASDAQ and Allegiant Travel Company will continue to trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol 'ALGT'. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Allegiant Travel Company and Sun Country Airlines previously received US Department of Transportation approval for a joint interim exemption, allowing both airlines to continue operating separately under common ownership while progressing towards a single operating certificate, with shareholder meetings set for 08-May-2026 and closing expected as early as 13-May-20261. Allegiant also secured early termination of the Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for the transaction2.