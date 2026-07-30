Allegiant Air to launch premium seating, complimentary beverages

Allegiant previously retrofitted 13 aircraft with its ‘Allegiant Extra’ premium cabin in 3Q2024, and CCO Drew Wells said it planned to add the product to a further 14 aircraft ahead of Thanksgiving, taking the fitted fleet to more than 50 aircraft (around 40% of the total) and noting it was “doing very well in the market”1. Allegiant also refreshed its inflight menu for spring 2024, adding new snacks and beverages including spiced rum, flavoured water and signature cocktails2. Frontier, meanwhile, outlined a ‘New Frontier’ strategy including first class seating from late 20253.